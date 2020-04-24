BOSSIER CITY, La. - Workers took advantage of sunny weather on Friday to get in some work on the 30th annual KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home.
This week, they reached a milestone putting the final bricks on the exterior of the the four bedroom, three and a half bath home. Other features include a game room and an outdoor kitchen.
The house is located at 400 Eerie Circle. That's in the Canal Place Subdivision in north Bossier.
Rodgers Homes and Construction is once again coordinating all the hard work. The Rodgers family has been in charge of 29 of the 30 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Homes.
Tickets go on sale May 5. They're $100 each.
The house is the grand prize in the annual event that raises money to help ArkLaTex children receive free medical treatments at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.