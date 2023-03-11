BOSSIER CITY, La. - Old Brownlee Community Care Center, a non-profit skilled nursing facility, received Align’s Workplace Excellence Award for their dedication to workforce engagement during 2022.
The award was presented to senior living providers who completed a third-party employee engagement survey in 2022, had a minimum 25 percent response rate, and had a minimum of 80 percent of survey participants respond either Excellent or Good to the statement "Rate us as a place to work".
“Attaining a high level of favorable responses to “Rate us as a place to work” is an indication of Old Brownlee Community Care Center’s attention to creating a positive work environment,” said Neil Gulsvig, CEO, Align. “Their achievement clearly demonstrates that they care about their people and are committed to their engagement and success.”
Align, the applied research and quality-improvement solutions provider that presents the annual award, supports leaders across the entire senior care profession with tools to measure staff engagement and make meaningful improvements to create a more engaged workforce.
“In December 2020, Old Brownlee Community Care Center moved into a new building that supports our philosophy of person-centered care. It comprises three intimate households that are surrounded by private rooms with private baths for residents,” explained Rhonda Gay, administrator. “The philosophy, however, extends far beyond the design of the building. Both design and philosophy support our motto, ‘Hear the voice. Honor the choice.’ Consistent staffing in these intimate households is intended to create family-like relationships between staff and residents. I am both humbled and proud that this employee satisfaction survey demonstrates that the staff ‘believes in our company’s support of both them and the philosophy, and that their efforts make a difference in people’s lives.”