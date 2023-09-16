SHREVEPORT, La. - The Bridge Alzheimer's and Dementia Resource Center offered a special "Grandchildren's Workshop" designed specifically for children aged 6 to 12 who have a grandparent living with dementia.
When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, it can impact the entire family, including the grandchildren. Explaining the changes and challenges that come with this illness to children can be an especially difficult task.
The free workshop ran from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at The Bridge office, located at 851 Olive Street in Shreveport.
"Our goal, by offering this first-of-its-kind workshop in Northwest Louisiana, is to help grandchildren understand a grandparent's dementia," stated Paulette Freeman, executive director of The Bridge Alzheimer's & Dementia Resource Center. "We saw this as an opportunity for us to help the children understand the disease in a fun and creative way with other children facing the same challenges with their grandparent."
Counselors on staff at The Bridge hosted the workshop. "Dementia affects the entire family, not just the one living with it," stated Laura Gauthier, program director at the organization, licensed professional counselor, and certified dementia practitioner. "This is our way of reaching out to the younger family members who are in need of some type of support."
Children were asked to bring 5-6 photographs of themselves, their grandparents, or any family photos for a craft activity to bring home and share with their grandparent.