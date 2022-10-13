World renowned orthopedic surgeon teams with LSU Ochsner Health in rare partnership

SHREVEPORT, La --LSU Ochsner Health hosted a community talk Thursday featuring internationally recognized orthopedic surgeon, Dr. James Andrews.
Dr. Andrews has operated on several high-profile athletes including Drew Brees, Michael Jordan, and Brett Favre.
His organization, The Andrews Institute, will be partnering with LSU Ochsner in a 5-year partnership to form the form The Ochsner Andrews Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute.
The institute will address the development of young athletes and enhance Ochsner's physical therapy and sports performance protocols and offerings.
The partnership will also serve as a critical step forward in Ochsner's vision to transform Louisiana into a healthier state.
Dr. Andrews, who is a Louisiana native, says he glad give back to his home state and help keep young athletes off the operating table an on the field.
"You might ask 'why am I doing this?' I'm from Louisiana. I spent a lot of time in Shreveport when I was growing up. I'm from Homer, Louisiana. I've been interested in trying to give back to my home state," said Dr. Andrews.
He warns parents to make sure their young athletes are getting rest and taking a break from sports at least a few months out of the year to avoid overuse and injury later in their careers.