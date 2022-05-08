SHREVEPORT, La. -- Current U.S. Army Capt. Shaina Newton watched coverage of the 9/11 attacks as a student at Caddo Magnet High School. She decided that she would join the military. And by the time that happened soon after graduation, the U.S. was fighting the War on Terror on two fronts – Afghanistan and Iraq.
The teen mom would go on to serve two tough tours there as an Army trauma surgical nurse at a combat support hospital in Baghdad in 2006. She says the hospital itself would come under daily mortar attack.
“So on top of us caring for the people in need, we were also getting mortared,” Shaina recalled.
One of those attacks happened on a day she had off.
“I think that day really solidify that war is real,” she says. “I laid down in my room for a little bit to go to sleep and literally woke up to my room being torn apart by shrapnel.”
Shaina remained in bed, instead of hitting the floor, as she was trained to do.
"If I had followed those protocols my head would've been blown off. “Had I rolled over to even try to roll to the floor where my head would have been or the big gaping hole," she explained.
"Instinct. Something that said don't move," Shaina added.
She was one of a dozen personnel wounded as she suffered shrapnel wounds to her body.
“So because we were the level one trauma center, it was, 'Hey, let's bandage up your wounds. Then you can have your day off. And then tomorrow you come back to work and you continue to serve and protect your people," Shaina further recalled with a smile.
Shaina came home with a Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge from that rigorous 14-month deployment, helping save American wounded, as well as wounded Iraqis. She would return to Iraq in 2009. That time she was in charge of an intermediate care ward.
“I can't say that I was just truly prepared for what I was going to see but being there over time, I was blessed to develop more resilience to be able to experience what we're experiencing on a daily basis,” she said of the patients rushed in from the battlefields.
During those times overseas, Shaina’s Army family, and other close support, helped care for her special needs son back home. Zachariah, now 20, has cerebral palsy and scoliosis.
“Because of developmental delays, he's not able to do any of his activities of daily living by himself. So I get a chance to nurse at home and nurse in my career," Shaina said, again breaking out in a smile, as looks at the bright side.
"I didn't sign on to be a mom of a special needs child but I can honestly say that it's been the best role of my life because I learned so much about me, and learning how to care for someone who doesn't speak for themselves,” she says.
Through it all, Shaina has risen to an Army Captain, and is currently Assistant Chief of the Hospital Education Division at Fort Benning in Georgia.
"I started off in Allendale, one of the roughest areas within Shreveport. And I chose not to be a product of my environment. I chose to pursue higher I chose to surround myself with people that had something that I wanted things that I want to aspire to,” Shaina says of her success through adversity.
She has an impressive list of assignments, military honors and education milestones through the Army. And she’s from done. She plans to serve at least five more years so she can retire with commissioner officer benefits. And she’s pursuing a Ph-D in organizational leadership.
She is quite the working mom whom we are happy to honor on this Mother’s Day.