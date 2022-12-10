KEITHVILLE, La.-Family and friends of fallen soldiers gathered for a special wreath laying ceremony at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran Cemetery in Keithville, La.
This holiday season, volunteers for "Wreaths Across Our Cemetery" worked tirelessly for weeks to prepare synthetic Christmas wreaths donated from the community.
Friday, about 200 family, friends and volunteers turned out to honor the sacrifice of soldiers interred at the cemetery.
"My husband died as a result of agent orange exposure. He suffered for many years prior to his death this is one of the many reasons that wreath across the cemetery is so dear to me," said Susan Shaver whose husband is buried at North Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Shaver's dedication to preparing the wreaths helped make the ceremony possible and ensure that each soldier was honored with a wreath.
The hard work of volunteers was appreciated by those who also had loved ones buried at the cemetery.
Shawn Willis, Ret. U.S. Army, traveled from Washington to honor his Godbrother, Sgt. First Class Retired Jessie Jones Jr., who served 20 years in the military.
Willis likened the dedication of the volunteers to that of the soldiers they seeked to honor.
"It's just like soldiers. We may get some orders or something at the last minute and everyone works together to accomplish that mission in time," he said.
The wreaths laid Friday were donated locally by funeral homes and the community at no cost to the families.
This event is not to be confused with Wreaths Across America, which is a national wreath laying event.