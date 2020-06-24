MARSHALL, TX - United Methodist Church youth director B.J. Laja-Akintayo and girlfriend Glory Harwick were disturbed by the recent images of rioting and looting shown across the nation.
Harwick's mother challenged them to do something about it.
They brainstormed and made plans for a prayer rally and 5K walk. The event started at the historic courthouse where much has been discussed about it's Confederate ties.
Laja-Akintayo says he prayed about the plan and everything came together quickly.
"A lot of racial tension and thinking about what we can do to just really unite people," Laja-Akintayo said. "Not in means of rioting, not in means in looting, not a protest. But something that's positive."
The couple estimated nearly 200 people showed up for the event.