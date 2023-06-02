TYLER, Texas – 11-year-old Joseph Hamilton is not letting the scorching heat keep him from raising funds to attend summer camp again this year.
"I've been to Frontier Camp before and it's really fun," Hamilton said. "You can go waterskiing, there's a pool, there's activities, it's a private Christian camp, you have worship time and sing songs."
Many Tyler motorists have spotted the young entrepreneur at his roadside snack stand by the busy Old Bullard Road, next to the Finley Apartments as they drive by.
Hamilton said he has had frequent visitors who have been very kind to him, donating or buying snacks, candles, lemonade and soda.
His goal is to raise $1,000 by the end of the week to attend Frontier Camp and in just three days Hamilton has raised $400.