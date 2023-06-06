SHREVEPORT, La. - The Board of Directors of the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana is pleased to announce AJ Dunn as the organization’s next Executive Director. She will begin her tenure with the YWCA on June 12.
“Joining the YWCA is a dream come true and I am honored to embark on this new journey in my career,” said Dunn. “I am ready to hit the ground running and work collaboratively with the talented team here. Together, we will write a new chapter of success and create a brighter future for the YWCA, our stakeholders, and our community.”
Dunn brings a unique combination of leadership skills, strategic thinking, and a deep commitment to the mission to her new position leading the YWCA, an organization that provides vital community programs dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women. She has a proven track record of developing and implementing successful strategies that have led to sustainable growth and increased organizational effectiveness.
Dunn holds a Master’s degree in Family and Child Studies with a concentration in Child Development from Louisiana Tech. She also has certifications in nonprofit management, domestic violence, Positive Parenting Program, childbirth education, and vocational adjustment training. In addition, Dunn is a Certified Breastfeeding Specialist and co-founder of the Doula Collective, providing education and support to pregnant individuals and their families with a focus on preventing infant and maternal mortality, especially in communities of color.
Dunn has served as the Director of Rehabilitation Programs for Goodwill Industries, as a data analyst and administrative assistant for the juvenile court system, and as director of adult education and community development at Southern University-Shreveport. Most recently, Dunn was deputy director of volunteers and partnerships and Louisiana field coordinator for Spread the Vote/Project ID, a non-profit dedicated to making sure that the most vulnerable Americans can obtain IDs and participate fully in the voting process. She is also the founder and owner of Glowing and Growing, a virtual assistant business specializing in supporting nonprofits and small businesses, especially those dedicated to mental health, trauma, education, and maternal healthcare.
“We are thrilled to welcome AJ Dunn to the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana as she takes the helm as our next executive director,” said Board President Arielle Clark. “We are confident she will bring her passion, commitment, and experience as a nonprofit leader to advance the YW’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all."