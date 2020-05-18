SHREVEPORT, La - Residents who live outside of the city limits claimed a zoning victory last week in Baton Rouge.
The bill was overwhelmingly passed after residents enlisted the support of Rep. Danny McCormick. The bill would allow residents within five miles of Shreveport's city limits to live free of the Metropolitan Planning Commission regulations.
Parish commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss the issue with a majority agreeing to vote on Thursday.
Residents say they want their commissioners to have the zoning authority.
Jake Brown, executive officer of Caddo For Freedom Alliance, said the MPC is outdated and rural residents want a bigger voice.
"The parish will be back in charge of the parish area, Brown said. And the city council will be in charge of the Shreveport area."
The commission said it would prefer to solve the zoning issue at the local level.
The bill now awaits state senate approval.