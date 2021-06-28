BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has restarted its bid process for multibillion dollar Medicaid contracts managing the health care of nearly 1.6 million people, trying to end its patchwork of emergency contracts after a legal dispute scuttled the last attempt at new deals.
Louisiana kicks off new search for Medicaid contractors
