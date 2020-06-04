SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport has lost another religious icon and civil rights activist to the Coronavirus.
Funeral services are now set for John Henry James, Sr.
James served as the senior pastor of Magnolia Baptist Church in Shreveport for 54 years.
Family members say James, who was known for his unique style of preaching and singing, died on May 30, from Covid-related illnesses.
Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The funeral is Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Both services will be at Magnolia Baptist Church, followed by burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.