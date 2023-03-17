SHREVEPORT, La. - On Thursday, Billy Thomas, 37, led Shreveport police on a pursuit through the city.
Thomas was wanted for a home invasion that happened on March 3 in the 4800 block of Gloria Drive.
The vehicle was eventually stopped, and Thomas was taken into custody.
He was then arrested and charged with one count of home invasion, one count of property damage, one count of flight in a vehicle, one count of resisting, and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Thomas was found to be a convicted felon due to prior felony convictions for violent offenses.