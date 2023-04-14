SHREVEPORT, La. - Unity in the community. That’s the idea behind an annual event planned this weekend in Shreveport.
Cooper Road USA 2023 celebrates the rich history of one of Shreveport’s largest neighborhoods.
Organizers Carl Moore and Reverend Don Taylor stopped by KTBS to talk about it.
Schedule of Events:
Friday, April 14-Goodlyfe Fashion Show
*6:30-9pm
*Green Oaks High School
*$10 admission
Saturday, April 15-Cooper Road USA Parade & Festival
*12pm-7pm
*David Raines Park
Sunday, April 16-Fighting Temptation Gospel Fest
*2pm-5pm
*David Raines Park