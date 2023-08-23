(SHREVEPORT, La. - ) Statistics released by the Louisiana Office of Public Health have revealed a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, with numbers doubling every week. This unsettling trend has public health officials concerned as the state battles the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Two weeks ago, Louisiana reported 2,269 COVID-19 cases across the state. This figure doubled to 4,718 cases last week, and now, as of this week, the number has soared to a concerning 8,013 infections. Authorities warn that these numbers might not fully encapsulate the extent of the outbreak because of the availability of at-home testing.
"What we're seeing is that people are getting flu-like illnesses. What I am seeing is really severe headaches, muscle aches, high fever, congestion, cough. The cough can last longer than anything – about two weeks. The rest of it lasts about 4 to 5 days," said Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 Medical Director at the Louisiana Department of Public Health.
Louisiana residents are urged to get vaccinated, continue practicing good hygiene, and stay vigilant to help protect themselves and their communities from the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19 and its variants.