SHREVEPORT, La. - While the Caddo Parish School Board finalizes its budget and prepares for some changes next school year, one board member is making sure parents' voices are heard.
Not just for Don Little's Distict 4 families, but for all.
Monday evening, Little hosted a Facebook Live Q&A on the CPSB's proposed budget cuts. Many parents expressed their concerns about the possibility of three schools closing: Jack P. Timmons, Arthur Circle, and Mooretown Elementary Schools. None of those schools are in Little's district.
Little pointed out that multiple Caddo schools have enrollment 50% or less. He says they are a target for a future consolidation because a half-empty school is expensive to operate.
To name a few, Little said Broadmoore Middle Laboratory School is 42% full, Fairpark Middle School is 51% full, J S Clark Elementary School is 50% full and Sunset Acres Elementary School is 45% full.
Overall, Little says he is not opposed to consolidating campuses.
"When given the options, do we want to terminate employees, go bankrupt, or consolidate? My first loyalty is to the students of the parish and my second loyalty is to the employees who directly serve those students. Bus drivers, cafeteria workers and teachers in the class room with students day in and day out, making a difference in their lives," said Little.
The board is scheduled to vote in a special session Tuesday, June 9th via Zoom. The public will have the ability to speak during the meeting or submit comments in advance to mwood@caddoschools.org to be read into the minutes of the meeting.