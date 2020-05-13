SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff’s detectives are hoping to connect with a person who left information pertaining to Dorothy Yates-McCathran at a Vivian business in April.
Detectives aren’t saying what information was left at the business, but they would like to find and talk to that person.
The sheriff’s office has been investigating a missing persons case on McCathran for the past four months. She was last seen at her residence in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road on Jan. 21.
Detectives have made several visits to McCathran’s home for any signs that would help solve the mystery of her disappearance. They’ve searched her house and vehicles, interviewed neighbors, and conducted searches over 30 acres using K-9s and a drone.
She left behind her vehicle, cellphone, and purse, but most importantly, detectives said, she left behind two children.
McCathran, 40, is a white female who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair.
To provide information in the case, contact the sheriff’s office at 675-2170 or Det. Matt Purgerson at 681-0700.