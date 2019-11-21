SHREVEPORT, La. - Part of I-20 eastbound has been closed because of a crash.
The Louisiana DOTD twitter says the area after the Barksdale Boulevard exit in Bossier City was closed.
I-20 East is closed at Barksdale Avenue due to an accident. Congestion has reached Traffic Street. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) November 22, 2019
Vehicles are being let off the interstate at the Barksdale exit. Traffic is backed up across the Red River bridge.
