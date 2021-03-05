UPDATE posted Friday, March 5:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Cross Lake and Cypress Black Bayou have reopened, according to announcements made Friday.
All boating activities may resume but boaters are urged to remain cautious and be on the lookout for debris in the water.
ORIGINAL story posted Tuesday, March 2:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Area waterbodies are feeling the effect of this week's heavy rainfall.
Effective today, all boat access to Cross Lake is closed due to rising lake levels. The lake will reopen once the water has receded.
According to the U.S. Geological Society, Cross Lake was at 172.16 feet. It was a little above 170 feet before the rain began Saturday.
The Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District on Monday closed boat traffic to its two lakes.
Executive Director Robert Berry said the water levels in the lakes are high and still rising, making boat travel hazardous. Berry said he hopes the lakes can be reopened by the weekend.
Toledo Bend Reservoir was at 169.36 feet Tuesday afternoon. That's down slightly from the 169.45 feet measured Monday afternoon.