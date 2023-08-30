BOSSIER CITY, La. -- An attempt by a mother and her adult daughter to help a motorist in need Tuesday evening turned deadly.
Julianne Dove, 21, died when the driver of a pickup truck veered in the direction she and her mother were standing on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. Dove's mother, Loukrisha Hughes, 45, was critically injured.
Bossier City spokesman Louis Johnson said Dove and Hughes got out of their car to help a man who was broken down on the side of the parkway. They were close to the road as the approaching truck driver looked away then looked up, hitting Dove first.
An investigation continues into the crash. There was no indication speeding played a part, Johnson said.
No citations were issued. However, if the investigation reveals further action needs to be taken then it will, Johnson said.