Contact Information
City of Shreveport
Neighborhood Assistance Teams | 318-673-6950
Each of the patrol areas has a Neighborhood Assistance Team (NAT) member, who acts as a liaison between the neighborhoods in each area and members of the police department. You may visit or call your NAT member to discuss problems or concerns in your neighborhood. To find the NAT member in your neighborhood, call 318-673-6950.
Caddo Parish / Shreveport
Crime Stoppers
318-673-7373 | CScrimestoppers.org
Mayor Tom Arceneaux
318-673-5050
Director of Property Standards, Terrence Green
318-673-6200
SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT A Tabatha H. Taylor | 318-517-4392
Tabatha.Taylor@shreveportla.gov
DISTRICT B Gary Brooks | 318-918-0898
DISTRICT C Jim Taliaferro | 318-673-5262
Jim.Taliaferro@shreveportla.gov
DISTRICT D Grayson Boucher | 318-673-5262
Grayson.Boucher@shreveportla.gov
DISTRICT E Alan Jackson | 318-510-4765
DISTRICT F James Green | 318-635-7118
DISTRICT G Ursula Bowman | 318-734-7568
Ursula.Bowman@shreveportla.gov
Shreveport Crime Map
Click for Shreveport Crime Map
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
318-675-2170
State Government
State Representative Alan Seabaugh
Republican | District 5
318-676-7990
Legislative Assistant: Emily Mott
Representing Parishes: Caddo
Corresponding Senate Districts: 37, 38, and 39
State Senator Barry S. Milligan
Republican | District 38
318-862-3100
Legislative Assistant: Halee Purcell
Representing Parishes: Caddo, DeSoto
Corresponding House Districts: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 23
Federal Government
Rep. Mike Johnson
Bossier City
318-840-0309
U.S. Senator - Bill Cassidy
Shreveport
318-798-3215
U.S. Senator - John Kennedy
Shreveport
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-670-5192