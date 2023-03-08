Contact Information

City of Shreveport

Neighborhood Assistance Teams | 318-673-6950

Each of the patrol areas has a Neighborhood Assistance Team (NAT) member, who acts as a liaison between the neighborhoods in each area and members of the police department. You may visit or call your NAT member to discuss problems or concerns in your neighborhood. To find the NAT member in your neighborhood, call 318-673-6950.

Caddo Parish / Shreveport

Crime Stoppers

318-673-7373 | CScrimestoppers.org

Mayor Tom Arceneaux

318-673-5050

Director of Property Standards, Terrence Green

318-673-6200

SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL

 

DISTRICT A Tabatha H. Taylor | 318-517-4392

Tabatha.Taylor@shreveportla.gov

 

DISTRICT B Gary Brooks | 318-918-0898

Gary.Brooks@shreveportla.gov

 

DISTRICT C Jim Taliaferro | 318-673-5262

Jim.Taliaferro@shreveportla.gov

 

DISTRICT D Grayson Boucher | 318-673-5262

Grayson.Boucher@shreveportla.gov

 

DISTRICT E Alan Jackson | 318-510-4765

Alan.Jackson@shreveportla.gov

 

DISTRICT F James Green | 318-635-7118

James.Green@shreveportla.gov

 

DISTRICT G Ursula Bowman | 318-734-7568

Ursula.Bowman@shreveportla.gov

 

Shreveport Crime Map

Click for Shreveport Crime Map

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

318-675-2170

State Government

State Representative Alan Seabaugh

Republican | District 5

318-676-7990

seabaugha@legis.la.gov

Legislative Assistant: Emily Mott

Representing Parishes: Caddo

Corresponding Senate Districts: 37, 38, and 39

State Senator Barry S. Milligan

Republican | District 38

318-862-3100

sen38@legis.la.gov

Legislative Assistant: Halee Purcell

Representing Parishes: Caddo, DeSoto

Corresponding House Districts: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 23

Federal Government

Rep. Mike Johnson

Bossier City

318-840-0309

U.S. Senator - Bill Cassidy

Shreveport

318-798-3215

U.S. Senator - John Kennedy

Shreveport

Shreveport, LA 71101

318-670-5192

