SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's officer has released the name of the man killed Wednesday night in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood. He's been identified as Eddie Lee Rogers, 72.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Rogers was found dead on a driveway in the 1800 block of David Raines Road. Police say he'd been shot twice. This killing was in the city's 71107 zip code and the 29th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish so in 2023.
Less than an hour before the killing on David Raines, there was another shooting on Regent between Hudson and Walker. The victim there was shot in the back and left with life-threatening injuries.
There's no information at this time regarding any suspects or arrests in either case.
If you have any information about either of these cases, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
