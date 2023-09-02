SHREVEPORT, La. - One woman is dead, and one man is injured after a shooting at the Time Out Bar on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road in Shreveport just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Shreveport police say a woman got into a fight with the suspect, when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the chest.
According to the Caddo coroner, Lajah Chantiily Clarisa Small, 26, died at 1:34 a.m. at Ochsner LSU.
A man was also shot in his thigh. He is sustaining non-life threatening injures.
This shooting took place in the 71118 zip code. This is the 56th homicide in Shreveport for this year so far.
Police say the suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made.