SHREVEPORT, La. - One woman is dead, and one man is injured after a shooting at the Time Out Bar on Mansfield Road in Shreveport just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Shreveport police say a woman got into a fight with the suspect, when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the chest.
A man was also shot in his thigh.
Shreveport police responded to the shooting call and found the man laying outside the bar and the woman inside the bar.
They were both taken to the hospital where the woman later died. The man has non-life threatening injures.
This shooting took place in the 71118 zip code. This is the 56th homicide in Shreveport for this year so far.
Police say the suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made.