SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead, and another man is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday in downtown Shreveport. The shooting happened in front of the Phoenix Nightclub. Police say five people were taken to the hospital.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Commerce Street between Travis and Texas Street. That's in the 71101 zip code. It's the 41st homicide in Shreveport in 2023.
According to Shreveport Police there are two male suspects. One was wearing a grey colored sweatshirt. The other was wearing a blue hoodie. Both suspects ran away on foot.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information on this shooting call Shreveport Police or to stay anonymous call Caddo Crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.