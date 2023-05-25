SHREVEPORT, La. - Police responded to two separate shootings within one hour Wednesday night in Shreveport. One of the victims died. The other was left with life-threatening injuries.
The first happened around 8:40 p.m. on Regent between Hudson and Walker. The victim there was shot in the back. No other information was provided by police.
Then shortly after 9 p.m., a man was found dead on a driveway in the 1800 block of David Raines Road in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Police say he had been shot twice. That's in the city's 71107 zip code. It's the 29th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish so far this year.
There's no information at this time regarding any suspects or arrests in either case.
If you have any information about either of these cases, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
