SHREVEPORT, La. - A second shooting early Saturday in the Caddo Heights neighborhood left one man dead. This followed an unrelated killing in downtown Shreveport less than an hour earlier. Police say two men were sitting in a car on Wallace Avenue when shots were fired from an unknown suspect just after 3 a.m.
This shooting happened in the 71108 zip code and is the 42nd homicide in Shreveport in 2023.
One man died at the scene, and the second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shreveport police have no word on any suspects and have not made any arrests.
If you have any information on this shooting call Shreveport Police or to stay anonymous call Caddo Crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.