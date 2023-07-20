SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning.
Police said one man, 44, died in the 6900 block of California Avenue in far west Shreveport.
A 17-year-old was taken into custody, police said.
Thursday's homicide is the city’s 44th homicide of the year. It's the third homicide of the year in the 71129 Zip Code, equaling the total homicides in that Zip Code for all of last year.
There were 34 homicides in Shreveport last year at this date. Homicides in the city are now up 33% over last year.