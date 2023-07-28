SHREVEPORT, La. - Multiple investigations are underway Friday morning in the wake of three shootings with two people dead and one injured in the Shreveport area. Details are limited in each case.
Ridgeway Avenue near Nadene Street, Caddo Parish
Caddo Parish deputies were called to the 4300 block of Ridgeway Avenue near Nadene Street, on the north side of Cross Lake, about 5 a.m. Friday. That's where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
At one point, as many as 20 law enforcement units were on location.
Shreveport Police and the City Marshal's Office assisted CPSO at the scene.
North Dale Avenue and Alston Street, Shreveport
Meanwhile, Shreveport Police were trying to piece together what happened leading up to a deadly shooting Thursday night in the city's Allendale neighborhood.
It was shortly before 10 p.m. when they were called to North Dale Avenue and Alston Street in the 71101 zip code where at least one person had been shot multiple times. That person was rushed to the hospital where he died.
SPD was on the scene for hours interviewing witnesses about what happened. At least one person was detained.
This marks Shreveport's 45th homicide of 2023.
Cade Drive near Watts Road, Shreveport
A shooting near Shreveport's Hyde Park neighborhood left one man injured early Friday.
Police tell KTBS 3 News the man was sitting in an SUV outside his home in the 9200 block of Cade Drive near Watts Road at about 12:30 when someone opened fire on that vehicle. The gunman got away, possibly in a gray Charger.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his upper body, according to police.
If you have any information about any of these crimes, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.