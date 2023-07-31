Man and Woman shot on Delaware Street
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide shooting Sunday night, police said. 

Shreveport police responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Delaware Street near Thornhill and Fairfield avenues and found a man and a woman dead. 

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said the victim, Mary Parsons, 29, was shot multiple times outside of a home. 

Her husband, Jake Parsons, 32, then turned the gun on himself. 

It occurred in the 71106 zip code. Parsons' death brings the current homicide count up to 46 this year. 

