SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide shooting Sunday night, police said.
Shreveport police responded just before 6:30 p.m. to Delaware Street near Thornhill and Fairfield avenues and found a man and a woman dead.
The shooting took place outside of a house, police said.
It occurred in the 71106 zip code. With the woman's death, it bringsthe current homicide count up to 46 this year.
