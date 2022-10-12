SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people died Tuesday night in multiple Shreveport shooting.
The Caddo Coroner's Office has identified one of the victims as Jaylin Edwards, 21, of Shreveport.
Edwards was killed in the first shooting that happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mandelane Street in Mooretown. Police say the drivers of two black SUVs pulled up to a man and started shooting.
Edwards was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died at 8:56 p.m. from his injuries. The coroner said he was shot multiple times. His death is the 41st homicide in Shreveport in 2022.
The second shooting was around at 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Wall Street in the Highland neighborhood. After being shot once, that victim then ran to an alley in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard, followed by the gunman who shot victim two more times in the lower body. He was also taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
The third shooting happened two minutes later in the 2100 block of Francais Street in Southern Hills. A man rushed at a woman, who then shot the man in what police say was self defense. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The final shooting in this string of violence happened at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection at Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue. A man was walking with his girlfriend when someone drove up in a dark colored car and started shooting. The man was shot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was later pronounced dead. The woman was not hurt. The shooter got away.
Police did not say whether any of these shootings are related or if any of the shooters have been detained. If anyone has any information call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.