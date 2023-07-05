SHREVEPORT, La. - July 4th festivities came to a deadly end in north Shreveport Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight a call came in to police of a mass shooting at a party in the MLK neighborhood. Four people were killed and another seven were wounded, one of whom is in critical condition.
Police said three of the four victims died shortly after the shooting, and the fourth victim was found by police early this morning.
The rampage happened at Pearl Avenue and Jones Mabry Road in the 71107 zip code in Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor's district.
Taylor told KTBS 3 News that she learned that there were so many cars at that party, that EMTs had a difficult time getting to the victims. She also said the shooter or shooters just showed up and started firing.
The killings bring the number of homicides in Shreveport up to 40 for 2023.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
