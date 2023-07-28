SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together what happened leading up to a deadly shooting Thursday night in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.
It was shortly before 10 p.m. when they were called to North Dale Avenue and Alston Street in the 71101 zip code where at least one person had been shot multiple times. That person was rushed to the hospital where he died.
SPD was on the scene for hours interviewing witnesses about what happened. At least one person was detained.
This marks Shreveport's 45th homicide of 2023.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
