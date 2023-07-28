SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a homicide in Shreveport Thursday night.
Police responded to the 1900 block of Alston Street about 9:45 where they found James Morgan, 36, suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Hospital where he died.
Jeffery Smith, 44, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. Authorities say he called dispatch after the shooting and was taken into custody.
Investigators say the killing is related to an ongoing domestic incident.
The homicide happened in the city's 71101 zip code and is the 45th in Shreveport in 2023. It’s the fourth homicide in the 71101 Zip Code this year. Last year at this point there were 34 homicides in Shreveport. Homicides in Shreveport are up 25% in 2023 over last year.