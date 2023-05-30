SHREVEPORT, La. - A man killed in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood Memorial Day Monday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, meanwhile an arrest has been made in the killing. The victim is Charles Bryant, 61. Barry Davidson, 67, is under arrest charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Shreveport police and fire department responded to the 1500 block of Andrew Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene. The incident happened in the 71103 zip code.
Police say the shooting is believed to be the result of an argument between neighbors.
This is the 31st homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish so far in 2023.