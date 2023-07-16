SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
John Ruffin Jr., 41, of the 7200 block of Union Avenue, was shot multiple times in the 400 block of Commerce Street just before 2:30 a.m. He died at 3:15 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
He was the 42nd homicide in Shreveport in 2023.
He was identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy was authorized.
Investigation is still on-going by the Shreveport Police Department.