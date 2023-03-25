Community leaders hold news conference after two mass shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport community leaders called a news conference Saturday to address the mass shootings Friday night on Logan Street and early Saturday morning on Texas Street. During the press conference Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith confirmed a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the Texas Street shooting. There was a total of 14 victims with gun shot injuries.
There is one suspect in custody from the Texas Street shooting after a short pursuit with a driver in a stolen car. That chase started on Hearne Avenue and Midway Avenue and ended in North Shreveport. Weapons were also seized after the pursuit ended.
According police, the Real Time Crime Center cameras did get the Texas Street shooting on camera. That will help in possibly identifying other suspects.
"Investigators are making progress in conjunction with some of our area partners who are present here today, investigators are working with ours, and we are making progress. And that's about as much as I need to say right now without compromising the investigation," Smith said.
KTBS 3 crews at the scene of the downtown shooting saw bullet holes in the United Mercantile Bank building.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux stressed the importance of the law enforcement working together and made a call to action to the community, "I was very pleased with the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau, the State Police, all of which are saying we're here to help you. And they are actively sharing information, sharing resources so that we can get to the bottom of this. It's very, very important that citizens continue to cooperate with the police to let us know who we need to be on the lookout for. I think that's really the secret in terms of violent crime in the short run because that's an enforcement issue."
Also in attendance was Louisiana State Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, and Executive Director of Downtown Development Authority, Liz Swaine.