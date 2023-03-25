SHREVEPORT, La. - Fourteen people shot. One dead.
That's the result of two separate mass shootings Friday night into early Saturday morning in Shreveport. That doesn't include multiple other people injured in shootings since Wednesday.
Shreveport community leaders joined in news conference Saturday afternoon at the site of the second mass shooting to pledge their unified effort to combat the senseless violence that's plaguing the city.
One of the mass shootings happened on Logan Street people where people had gathered. The second shooting targeted people on Texas Street. Eyewitnesses to the latter told KTBS about the chaos that followed, with hundreds of people running for safety and the injured lying on the ground waiting for medical attention.
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith confirmed a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the Texas Street shooting.
There is one suspect in custody from that shooting. Officers got into a short pursuit of a driver in a stolen car. The chase started on Hearne Avenue and Midway Avenue and ended in north Shreveport. Weapons were also seized.
According police, the Real Time Crime Center cameras captured the Texas Street shooting on camera. That will help in possibly identifying other suspects.
"Investigators are making progress in conjunction with some of our area partners who are present here today, investigators are working with ours, and we are making progress. And that's about as much as I need to say right now without compromising the investigation," Smith said.
KTBS 3 crews at the scene of the downtown shooting saw bullet holes in the United Mercantile Bank building.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux stressed the importance of the law enforcement working together and made a call to action to the community,
"I was very pleased with the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau, the State Police, all of which are saying we're here to help you. And they are actively sharing information, sharing resources so that we can get to the bottom of this. It's very, very important that citizens continue to cooperate with the police to let us know who we need to be on the lookout for. I think that's really the secret in terms of violent crime in the short run because that's an enforcement issue."
Also in attendance was Louisiana State Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine.