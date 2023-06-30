SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning in the city's MLK neighborhood.
Jamarquis L. Jones, 23, found shot to death in the 1700 block of Legardy Street in Shreveport's 71107 zip code.
Stay with us on-air and online as we learn more about the city's latest homicide, the 36th in Shreveport-Caddo Parish in 2023.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.