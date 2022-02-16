SHREVEPORT, La. - The young man shot to death inside a small grocery store on Jewella Avenue Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the Caddo Parish Corner's Office. He's is Roderick Walker, 29, of Devaughn Street in Shreveport.
Witnesses said the shooter walked into Village Food in the 5300 block of Jewella and shot the victim. He was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health where he died shortly after 4 p.m.
The death marks the 10th homicide in Shreveport this year.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
