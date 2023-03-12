SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman severely beaten earlier this month has died and has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Heaven Weed, 23, died Friday afternoon at Ochsner LSU Health, one week after she was taken there when a family member found her unresponsive at an apartment in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue. That's in the city's 71104 zip code.
Brandon Lindsey, 33, was arrested for the crime and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He's facing upgraded charges following Weed's death.
The death is the 17th homicide in Shreveport so far in 2023.
An autopsy has been ordered.