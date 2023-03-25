SHREVEPORT, La - A mass shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in Shreveport.
Police tell us there were at least six victims at the scene, two of them suffered life threatening injuries, one of whom died. This was in the city's 71101 zip code and the 21st homicide so far this year in Shreveport/Caddo Parish.
RELATED ARTICLE - Mayor Arceneaux releases statement on recent violence
This happened in downtown Shreveport on Texas Street between Spring and Market Streets.
Authorities say multiple shooters got out of a white sedan on Market Street and shot randomly at pedestrians on the 200 block of Texas Street.
Police say there is a possible suspect vehicle that's been located in North Shreveport after a brief pursuit. One person is in custody. We don't know if that person was involved in the shootings.
Statement from Shreveport Downtown Development Authority
The Shreveport Downtown Development Authority is aware of the crimes committed overnight in the 200 block of Texas Street. Several people who were enjoying a night out with friends were caught in the middle of some senseless argument that led to gunfire. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who were injured or terrified, and with their families, who are now going through this trauma, too. This is something that no one should ever have to experience. We have been in touch with Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Mayor Tom Arceneaux, and District B Councilman Gary Brooks this morning, as well as business and property owners downtown. All express the same amount of concern and disgust, as well as the desire to prevent any such crime from happening again. It is safe to say that the persons responsible for this crime do not care about their victims, do not care about downtown, and do not care about our city. They are the outliers in a city filled with many more good people than bad. The Downtown Development Authority stands with police and other partners to employ whatever means are available to bring any responsible parties to justice. Meanwhile, we will continue our work to make downtown a place filled with art, events, business, and opportunities. We refuse to let the bad people win.