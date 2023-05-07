SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are searching for the suspect involved in an early morning homicide on Sunday. The shooting happened in the 71101 zip code.
Around 5:22 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Common Street, between Cotton and Crocket Street, where they found Raymond Behan Jr., 44, with fatal gunshot wounds.
Caddo Parish Coroner's Office revealed Behan was shot several times and died on the scene. He was identified through fingerprint comparison.
Officials say Behan was riding a bicycle when he was killed. SPD also says witnesses saw two other men leaving the scene.
Investigation is currently ongoing. This is the 27th homicide so far in Shreveport this year.