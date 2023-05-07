SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are currently searching for the suspect involved in an early morning homicide on Sunday. The shooting happened in the 71101 zip code.
Around 5:22 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Cotton Street where they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
Officials say the man was riding a bicycle when he was killed. SPD also says witnesses saw two other men leaving the scene.
Investigation is currently ongoing. This is the 27th homicide so far in Shreveport this year.