World of Wheels

World of Wheels (photo by Norm Cottrill)

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight turned deadly when shots were fired just before 8:30 p.m. at the Hot Wheels of Wonder on Bert Kouns in Southwest Shreveport Sunday.

Shreveport police say a 19-year-old woman was killed during the altercation. 

According to an eyewitness, the victim was being bullied by a group of women when an unknown man approached from behind and shot the her, then left the scene in a maroon Nissan.

It was the 16th homicide in Shreveport so far this year.

Coroner on the scene at World of Wheels

Coroner on the scene at World of Wheels (photo by Norm Cottrill)

This story is still developing. We'll have more on this latest homicide as it becomes available.

Fight turns deadly at Hot Wheels Skating Palace in West Shreveport
