SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight turned deadly when shots were fired just before 8:30 p.m. at the Hot Wheels of Wonder on Bert Kouns in Southwest Shreveport Sunday.
Shreveport police say a 19-year-old woman was killed during the altercation.
According to an eyewitness, the victim was being bullied by a group of women when an unknown man approached from behind and shot the her, then left the scene in a maroon Nissan.
It was the 16th homicide in Shreveport so far this year.
This story is still developing. We'll have more on this latest homicide as it becomes available.