SHREVEPORT La. - Gunfire at a Fourth of July party left four people dead and seven others injured.
The party was on Pearl Street in the MLK neighborhood.
The party had more than 200 people and dozens of cars lined the streets. When emergency responders arrived at the shooting scene, they had difficulty getting to the victims due to the large number of vehicles.
Brandon Lee, Shreveport Fire Department Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief, described the troubles he ran into on his way to the shooting.
“There were civilians that were leaving while we were trying to get in. And it just creates a bit of a traffic jam, if you will,” said Lee, “whether they were in vehicles trying to leave or on foot trying to leave, it was just a two way flow that created a bit of a mix up.”
Cars also lined the streets, making it hard for emergency vehicles to pass.
“A lot of the roads that were up there, you know, are more narrow. So having cars parked along the side kind of makes it hard for especially a big fire apparatus to get by them,” said Lee.
Even with the difficulty with cars, responders were able to get to the victims and provide help.
“It flowed as well as could be expected with the situation we were given,” said Lee.
For large events, Lee recommends letting local fire stations know beforehand.
Also, be sure to prepare a way for first responder vehicles to arrive in case of an emergency.
Be sure to park cars as far off the road as possible so emergency vehicles can easily pass.