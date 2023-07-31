SHREVEPORT, La. - The homicide count in Shreveport ticked up by one Monday morning with a shooting in the Highland neighborhood.
Randolph Ashley, 68, was fond dead just after 7 a.m. in the yard of a vacant house in the 1200 block of Vaughn Avenue.
Police say they found several shell casings on the ground. It's the 47th homicide in the city in 2023.
Ashley was identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was ordered.
