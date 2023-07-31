SHREVEPORT, La. - The homicide count in Shreveport ticked up by one Monday morning with a shooting in the Highland neighborhood.
Police say they found several shell casings on the ground in the 1200 block of Vaughn Avenue in the city's 71101 zip code. It's the 47th homicide in the city in 2023.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the coroner was en route to the scene.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
