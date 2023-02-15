Shreveport, La -- In our effort to track homicides across the City of Shreveport, one thing we have noticed developing this year is an uptick of violence in the 71107 zip code. There have been 5 homicides in that zip code in 2023, and it leads all zip codes within the city limits. What is concerning is that in all of last year, there were only three homicides in that zip code. We met Wednesday with Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith to talk about developing homicide trends this year.
“It's exactly the point that you made. It does stand out to me that this early in our year, I see 5 (homicides) in our northern region of our city,” Smith said. “That does stand out to me, yes it does.”
Another concern we pointed out is that there are currently 10 homicides in the City of Shreveport. Last year at this time there were 7. That means a 30% rise over a year ago, even though we are just 6 weeks into the new year.
“That's always a big concern because it's my ultimate goal is to do better than I did the year before,” Smith said. “And this early in the year is deeply concerning me that we are ahead of last year.
So, we're going to redeploy some different strategies, see what worked for us last year, and capitalize on those successes and hopefully get things back on track for an even greater reduction than we did the year prior.”
In the last 2 years, the 3 deadliest zip codes in Shreveport have been 71109, 71108, and 71106, in that order.